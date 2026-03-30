Kansas City has a lot riding on this earnings tax vote

Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, will soon decide whether to renew the city's earnings tax on wages, salaries and profits. If the measure fails, Missouri law forbids the tax from being revived, so Kansas City will need to find another source for hundreds of millions of dollars.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Josh Merchant, local government reporter at The Beacon, about the 63-year-old earnings tax and what's at stake in April's election.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.