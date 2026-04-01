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Kansas City Today

A boozy border war over the World Cup

By Peggy Lowe,
Jacob Smollen
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The World Cup comes to Kansas City this summer, and many fans will want to stay up late watching and partying. Kansas is close to approving longer hours for serving alcohol during the event, after Missouri passed its own law, so bars and restaurants don't lose business across the state line.

Kansas law allows bars to serve alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. daily, but that could be changing this summer. A bill approved by lawmakers and headed to the governor’s desk would extend alcohol service to 23-hours a day during the World Cup, as a way to compete with Missouri. Zach Boblitt reports for the Kansas News Service from Lawrence.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today World CupWorld Cup KCKansas LegislaturealcoholBorder Warentertainment
Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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