Rep. Sam Graves sets off shockwaves with retirement

Missouri’s 2026 election cycle got a jolt last week when longtime U.S. Rep. Sam Graves announced his retirement. His departure could tell us a lot about where the GOP stands going into the midterm elections — and could make the 6th Congressional District race a lot more competitive.

The Republican from Tarkio, 62, first won his seat in 2000 in a district that stretches across all of Missouri's northern third. The recently redrawn Missouri congressional map adds even more of Kansas City into the seat. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on what this means for the 2026 elections.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.