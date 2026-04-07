It's election day around Kansas City!

Voters around Kansas City are headed to the polls to decide the fate of a critical earnings tax, local school board races and more. Plus: The Missouri House is considering bills regulating AI-generated intimate depictions of minors, and requiring adult content websites to verify the age of users. But critics have raised free speech concerns.

Missouri lawmakers are debating several bills that could change the way people use the internet. As KBIA’s Bella Zielinski reports, it’s a tricky balance for the Republican-controlled legislature, as the bills introduce more protections for minors but could also allow for more government regulation of internet spaces.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.