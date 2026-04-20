Immigration arrests in Missouri tripled under Trump

Since January 2025, more than 3,200 people from nearly 80 countries have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Missouri. We learn about new figures obtained through a public records lawsuit released by the Deportation Data Project.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Luke Nozicka of The Midwest Newsroom about the project and how few of the arrested immigrants have criminal convictions or charges.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.