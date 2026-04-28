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Kansas City Today

This Kansas 6th grader is fighting lunch debt at her school

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

When Congress ended pandemic-era free lunches for public schools in 2022, student meal debt skyrocketed in Kansas. One Wichita-area 6th grader launched her own fundraiser to tackle students’ lunch tabs at her school district. Plus: "Cow goggles" are allowing farmers to see through bovine eyes, and potentially improve animal welfare.

During the pandemic, public schools in Kansas provided free meals to every student, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. But when that federal program ended in 2022, school meal debt in Kansas skyrocketed beyond pre-pandemic levels. Experts who track this data say that debt in Kansas reached about $23.5 million after those free meals ended, about six times what districts reported in 2019. In the Valley Center School District near Wichita, one 6th grader is organizing an effort to pay off other students’ lunch tabs. Daniel Caudill reports for the Kansas News Service.

Animal agriculture is under scrutiny by consumers. People who eat meat are thinking more about the environmental impacts and the welfare of cattle and other livestock, from farm to processing plant. As Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports, one Midwest university is hoping a new augmented reality tool will give people working with livestock a better understanding of a cow's perspective.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today schoolsschool lunchhungerWichitacattlemental healthagriculture
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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