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Kansas City Today

The luchadores of Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

In rural southwest Kansas, high-flying fighters are working to spread lucha libre, traditional Mexican wrestling. The sport carries cultural history and uses wrestling to address modern challenges in the world. Plus: From Starbucks lattes to new dietary guidelines that prioritize it, protein is everywhere. But what do nutritionists have to say about it?

Homegrown athletes are popularizing lucha libre across the Great Plains, and it’s more than just entertainment. Traditions, preserved and shared through wrestling, are woven into the sport, down to the masks and conflict. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Protein is having its moment in the spotlight. Companies are adding more protein-enhanced products to their lineups as demand grows. The new federal dietary guidelines unveiled earlier this year also put the nutrient front and center. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports on whether Americans actually need more of it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Kansas News ServicewrestlingMexican AmericancultureAthleticsLatinos
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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