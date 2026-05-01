Of mice and man's best friend

When a Kansas City opera held auditions of older dogs for a new production, canine owners around the metro answered the call. Meet the working dogs trying out for a critical role in “Of Mice and Men." Plus: We'll take a tour of the Kansas Statehouse and a new mural depicting 13 women’s civil rights advocates.

A recent casting call for a Kansas City opera sought an actor with a gentle temperament willing to sit, roll over, and stay quiet while they are on stage. KCUR’s Julie Denesha met the dogs who auditioned for a role in the Lyric Opera's “Of Mice and Men."

The Kansas Statehouse isn’t just where debates are held and laws are made. It’s also a living museum, filled with quirky artifacts and quiet tributes to the people who built the state. Kansas Public Radio's Courtney Lane recently took a free tour.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.