A new challenger shakes up the Kansas U.S. Senate race

Pastor Adam Hamilton, of Leawood, went on a tour of Kansas the last couple of months to explore running for the U.S. Senate. Now, he's officially in — as a Democrat. We'll discuss how Hamilton's entrance has injected energy and controversy into the race to unseat Republican Sen. Roger Marshall.

So why is this preacher with no elected experience getting so much attention? KCUR's Brian Ellison talked with Kansas Reflector reporter Anna Kaminski about Hamilton and his impact on the race.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.