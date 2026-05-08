100 years of a beloved Westside fiesta

During the first weekend in May, Latinos from across Kansas City celebrated 100 years of a beloved Cinco de Mayo fiesta at the Guadalupe Centers. What began as an annual celebration of Mexican immigrants and their cultural roots has grown into a weekend-long block party filled with music, food and the chance for longtime supporters to reconnect.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots, and the people who bring them to life. Reporter Celisa Calacal introduces us to the families of Mexican immigrants who have been attending the same Cinco de Mayo fiesta for decades. The Guadalupe Centers has hosted the party for 100 years now, and it’s grown into a weekend-long block party filled with music, food and the chance to reconnect.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.