Jackson County Chair restricted from Kansas City high school

Jackson County legislative Chairman Manny Abarca, now a candidate for county executive, was banned from Paseo Academy for what school officials deemed “unsafe” behavior in the building. We’ll hear details of the letter to Abarca from Kansas City Public Schools’ legal counsel.

KCUR reporter Sam Zeff shared details about Chairman Abarca's legal woes with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.