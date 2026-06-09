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Kansas City Today

Data centers are raising concerns and sparking debate

By Frank Morris,
Byron J. LoveSeth Jahraus
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Data centers are on the fast track in communities across the Midwest and Great Plains, but rising concerns over water, energy and noise leave lawmakers rushing to catch up. Plus: Supporters and opponents are debating a proposed data center in southwest Kansas.

Development of large-scale data centers is booming across the Midwest and South. Local and state governments are rushing to regulate this growing industry as concerns over water and energy usage are rallying some communities in opposition. Harvest Public Media’s Abigail Bottar reports.

It’s no secret data centers use a lot of water to keep cool. That’s why locals sounded the alarm when one was proposed in southwest Kansas over the Ogallala Aquifer, a water source that has little left in the tank. But some argue that large-scale farm irrigation on the proposed site already uses more water than the data center plan. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Byron Love, Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today data centerslocal politicscommunity engagementRural developmentHarvest Public MediaKansas News Service
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
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Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
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Seth Jahraus
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