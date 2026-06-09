Data centers are raising concerns and sparking debate

Data centers are on the fast track in communities across the Midwest and Great Plains, but rising concerns over water, energy and noise leave lawmakers rushing to catch up. Plus: Supporters and opponents are debating a proposed data center in southwest Kansas.

Development of large-scale data centers is booming across the Midwest and South. Local and state governments are rushing to regulate this growing industry as concerns over water and energy usage are rallying some communities in opposition. Harvest Public Media’s Abigail Bottar reports.

It’s no secret data centers use a lot of water to keep cool. That’s why locals sounded the alarm when one was proposed in southwest Kansas over the Ogallala Aquifer, a water source that has little left in the tank. But some argue that large-scale farm irrigation on the proposed site already uses more water than the data center plan. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Byron Love, Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.