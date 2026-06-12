How an Olathe traffic stop led to deportation

An Olathe police officer violated department policy by calling an ICE hotline during a traffic stop, a call that ultimately led to a man's deportation. Learn the details behind the traffic stop and an update on the man's family.

The officer remains employed at Olathe's police department months after the incident occurred in February. Johnson County Post reporter Kate Mays discusses the story with Up To Date's Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.