Could Kansas elect a Democrat to the U.S. Senate this year?

Leawood pastor Rev. Adam Hamilton thinks he can bridge the divide in Washington and bring costs down for the people of Kansas. He spoke to KCUR's Up To Date about why he decided to run for Sen. Roger Marshall's U.S. Senate seat.

Hamilton oversees the largest United Methodist church in the country, and he's one of 11 candidates running for the Democratic nomination. Kansas hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932, so it'll be an uphill battle. Hamilton spoke with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about his campaign. Look out for more interviews with candidates as the election approaches.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.