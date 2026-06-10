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Up To Date

Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to U.S. Senate since 1932. Could faith help Rev. Adam Hamilton?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:17 PM CDT
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A man wearing an orange shirt and blue hat, shakes the hand of a man, Rev. Adam Hamilton. Hamilton is shaking the man's hand while holding a bible and phone in his other hand.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Rev. Adam Hamilton is a candidate in Democratic primary race to challenge incumbent Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

Rev. Adam Hamiliton thinks that faith can play a role in turning the political tide towards Democrats during the midterm elections. The Leawood pastor spoke with KCUR’s Up To Date about the issues important to him in his run for a Kansas U.S. Senate seat, and about bridging the divide in Washington.

Rev. Adam Hamiliton said something didn’t feel right about the way Congress has been operating over the last year.

“There was a sort of mean-spiritedness about people. There was the continued polarization,” Hamilton said. “There were decisions made in Washington that I felt were hurting people.”

In 1990, Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, which has grown to be the largest United Methodist church in the country.

Now, Hamilton hopes to take his passion for listening and caring for others into the chambers of Congress. 

KCUR's Up To Date plans to reach out to all the U.S. Senate candidates in Kansas ahead of the election.

The pastor was a late entry into a crowded Democratic primary race to challenge incumbent Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall.

Adam Hamilton, pastor of the largest United Methodist Church in the country, announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate on April 30, 2026, in Prairie Village, Kansas.
Politics, Elections and Government
Leawood pastor Adam Hamilton enters Kansas U.S. Senate race as Democrat to challenge Marshall
Roxie Hammill

Hamilton is one of several religious leaders across the country running as a Democrat in 2026.

“[They] find themselves frustrated by a lack of what feels like human decency, kindness, compassion, a lack of concern for vulnerable people, massive budget cuts without really asking, . . . what are the impacts of this,” Hamilton said.

Hamiliton said that while Republicans talked openly about faith, Democrats got too quiet and didn’t want to be perceived as using religion to get votes.

After Democrats lost control of Congress and the White House in 2024, Hamilton thinks religion could help the party connect with conservative voters.

However, Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

People are fed up with politics and being an outsider is an advantage, Hamilton told KCUR’s Up To Date.

“One of the advantages I have is, as the pastor of the largest church in the state and pastor of the largest United Methodist Church, there are 300 United Methodist churches across Kansas,” Hamilton said. “People know me and I think they know what I stand for, and I stand for their values.”

After exploring running as an independent, Hamilton opted to run as a moderate Democrat, recognizing the limited success of third parties.

“But I also, you know, I find the values that I have that matter to me, the things that motivate me in running are about, you know, human decency and kindness and concern and compassion and safety nets,” Hamilton said. “And so those are, those are things that I feel like are under threat right now by the current administration.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionsprimariesDemocratsKansasRoger MarshallreligionfaithPastor Adam HamiltonKansas elections 2026
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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