A corpse flower blooms in Kansas

Hundreds flocked to a Kansas greenhouse to witness the colorful and pungent bloom of a rare, very smelly plant. Plus: An important bridge in Wichita was added to the National Register of Historic Places, which supporters say will aid its future preservation.

A small greenhouse at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, was the place to be earlier this week if you wanted to catch the fleeting smell of the aptly named corpse flower. Meg Britton-Mehlisch was there and brings us this report.

The Minisa Bridge near North High School in Wichita boasts one-of-a-kind architecture featuring Native American busts and 3D buffalo. Supporters of the designation believe the bridge is finally getting the recognition it deserves. KMUW's Jennifer Anima has more.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.