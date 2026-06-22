Missouri's auditor on the future of the state budget

A recently released audit of Missouri’s finances shows the state is on the brink of a budget crisis. Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick discusses what his office found and how he wants elected officials to respond.

State officials say Missouri is on the brink of a budget crisis. State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick tells KCUR's Brian Ellison the state has a spending problem and how he thinks it can be fixed.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.