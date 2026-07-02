How Missouri and Kansas police track your license plates

Cameras with license plate-reading capabilities are used by law enforcement agencies and cities around the U.S., including in Missouri and Kansas. But some residents are resisting the surveillance.

Reporter Sam Zeff spoke with KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske about what the cameras do, how much they cost and how some communities are responding.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.