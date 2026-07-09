Missouri couple brings dementia care to medical deserts

Missouri saw 2,690 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2024 — a 145% increase since 2000. One southeast Missouri couple is trying to convince lawmakers their support is critical. Plus: A substance abuse counselor in Kansas City has developed secular recovery programs focused on inclusivity.

More than 120,000 Missourians and about 55,000 Kansans live with Alzheimer’s disease, while even more provide unpaid care. A couple is working to persuade lawmakers their work is crucial to early detection and intervention. The Midwest Newsroom’s Luke Nozicka reports.

A Kansas City addiction counselor has developed a secular 12-step program, and he’s working with the Kansas City Public Library to make it even more inclusive. The library’s Anne Kniggendorf spoke with Michael DePriest, the founder and director of “My Recovery KC,” about how his new program breaks down barriers for people battling addiction.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.