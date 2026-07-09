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Kansas City Today

Missouri couple brings dementia care to medical deserts

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Missouri saw 2,690 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2024 — a 145% increase since 2000. One southeast Missouri couple is trying to convince lawmakers their support is critical. Plus: A substance abuse counselor in Kansas City has developed secular recovery programs focused on inclusivity.

More than 120,000 Missourians and about 55,000 Kansans live with Alzheimer’s disease, while even more provide unpaid care. A couple is working to persuade lawmakers their work is crucial to early detection and intervention. The Midwest Newsroom’s Luke Nozicka reports.

A Kansas City addiction counselor has developed a secular 12-step program, and he’s working with the Kansas City Public Library to make it even more inclusive. The library’s Anne Kniggendorf spoke with Michael DePriest, the founder and director of “My Recovery KC,” about how his new program breaks down barriers for people battling addiction.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today dementiahealth policymental healthaddictionlocal politicsMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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