Funding for Missouri's state parks on the August ballot

A sales tax that funds Missouri’s parks and soil and water conservation is back on the ballot this August. It's sharing the spotlight with eight other amendments, leaving advocates wondering if they can cut through the noise.

Missouri is one of only eight states in the country that offers free entry to its parks. That’s thanks to a more than 40-year-old sales tax. When the tax was on the ballot a decade ago, it passed with 80% approval, but now state park advocates worry about reaching voters in a crowded election. Trevor Grandin reports for KBIA.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.