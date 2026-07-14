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Kansas City Today

Funding for Missouri's state parks on the August ballot

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

A sales tax that funds Missouri’s parks and soil and water conservation is back on the ballot this August. It's sharing the spotlight with eight other amendments, leaving advocates wondering if they can cut through the noise.

Missouri is one of only eight states in the country that offers free entry to its parks. That’s thanks to a more than 40-year-old sales tax. When the tax was on the ballot a decade ago, it passed with 80% approval, but now state park advocates worry about reaching voters in a crowded election. Trevor Grandin reports for KBIA.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today parksNatureParks & RecreationrecreationMissouri elections 2026taxes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
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Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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