Remembering Kansas City's Black Friday Flood of 1951

The biggest natural disaster ever to hit Kansas City struck 75 years ago. The Black Friday Flood of 1951 is remembered as bigger, nastier and worse than you can probably imagine.

Kansas City’s biggest catastrophe hit 75 years ago, when the Black Friday Flood poured millions of gallons of toxic stew through neighborhoods and into the heart of the region’s industrial area. As KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, parts of Kansas City never fully recovered from the flood, and the landscape hasn’t been the same since.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.