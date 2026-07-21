Why Chris Stigall is running for Missouri's 6th District

Five Republicans are running to replace U.S. Rep. Sam Graves in Missouri’s 6th District. Conservative talk show radio host Chris Stigall discusses policy priorities ahead of the August primary.

St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum spoke with Stigall, who talked AI regulation, health care and agriculture.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.