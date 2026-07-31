Missouri's 4th and 5th districts face first elections under new map

Missouri’s Republican supermajority redrew the state’s congressional boundaries last year to make the 4th and 5th districts a tougher battle for Democrats. We'll talk through the races before Tuesday's primary, the first election under the newly gerrymandered map.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, and Kansas City's 5th Congressional District, have been front and center in the battle over Missouri redistricting. Republicans opened up old segregation wounds in their new maps by dividing Kansas City along Troost Avenue to make Cleaver’s district harder for Democrats to win. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with race and culture reporter Celisa Calacal to talk about the Aug. 4 primary.

Redistricting also put Republican Rep. Mark Alford, who’s held the 4th Congressional District since 2023, in the hot seat. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with Missouri government reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates to talk about the race.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.