Who’s running for Congress in Missouri's 4th District? Here’s a guide to the candidates

Missouri’s redrawn congressional map seems likely to be the one voters will see during the 2026 elections, after it was upheld in the Missouri Supreme Court.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is under pressure from local groups to put a referendum to reverse redistricting on the November ballot after they collected hundreds of thousands of signatures, saying his failure to do so places the legitimacy of the August election in doubt.

In the new map, the 4th District now includes all of Kansas City west of Troost Avenue to the Kansas state line, and stretches 150 miles south to Dade County.

Congressman Mark Alford, a Republican, is the current U.S. representative for Missouri’s 4th congressional district. This August, he will face primary challenges from Lee’s Summit realtor Heather Shelton and Scott Vincent Vera.

Seven Democrats will also vie for the 4th District seat, including farmer Jeanette Cass, activist Hartzell Gray, veteran and state attorney Jordan Herrera, radio show host Randy Miller, G. Rick, interior designer Ashleigh Rogers and nurse and teacher Wayne Russell.

Libertarian Thomas Holbrook is also vying for the seat.

Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place Aug. 4.