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Who’s running for Congress in Missouri's 4th District? Here’s a guide to the candidates

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published May 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
A man wearing a blue suit and tie (Mark Alford) stands indoors (at left) talking on a microphone and gesturing with his left hand. Next to Alford, another man wearing a sport coat (Steve Kraske) is standing and listening to him talk.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Mark Alford, left, is running to keep his seat in Congress, though his district's boundaries have shifted under the maps Republicans drew in 2025. Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place Aug. 4.

The Congressional race for Missouri's 4th District is set after the district was redrawn by the Republican legislature. Here are the candidates voters will see on the ballot this year on August 4.

Missouri’s redrawn congressional map seems likely to be the one voters will see during the 2026 elections, after it was upheld in the Missouri Supreme Court.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is under pressure from local groups to put a referendum to reverse redistricting on the November ballot after they collected hundreds of thousands of signatures, saying his failure to do so places the legitimacy of the August election in doubt.

In the new map, the 4th District now includes all of Kansas City west of Troost Avenue to the Kansas state line, and stretches 150 miles south to Dade County.

Congressman Mark Alford, a Republican, is the current U.S. representative for Missouri’s 4th congressional district. This August, he will face primary challenges from Lee’s Summit realtor Heather Shelton and Scott Vincent Vera.

Seven Democrats will also vie for the 4th District seat, including farmer Jeanette Cass, activist Hartzell Gray, veteran and state attorney Jordan Herrera, radio show host Randy Miller, G. Rick, interior designer Ashleigh Rogers and nurse and teacher Wayne Russell.

Libertarian Thomas Holbrook is also vying for the seat.

Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place Aug. 4.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)redistrictingMissouri elections 2026ElectionsCongressMark Alford
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire
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