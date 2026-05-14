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Missouri’s new congressional map is set. Who’s running for Kansas City’s 5th District?

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, right, speaks at a KCUR town hall event with Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids at St. James United Methodist Church on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Missouri U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, right, speaks at a KCUR town hall event with Kansas U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids at St. James United Methodist Church on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Missouri Supreme Court has confirmed a redrawn congressional map that takes aim at the state’s 5th District, a longtime Democratic stronghold. Incumbent Congressman Emanuel Cleaver now prepares for a slate of new challengers to his seat.

Missouri’s newly-confirmed congressional map could leave the door open for GOP control of Kansas City’s 5th District.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state Republicans’ redrawing of congressional maps last year will remain in effect for the 2026 elections. Judges ruled unanimously that the submission of referendum signatures did not automatically prevent the map from going into effect, and rejected two other challenges over constitutional rules on district compactness.

The rulings have set the stage for six Republicans and one Libertarian to challenge longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who is the only Democrat running.

Despite the current map’s GOP lean, Cleaver said in a press release Wednesday that he has not been deterred from running for reelection in the new boundaries.

“There is a clear path to victory for my re-election as has been reflected in the more than 305,000 Missourians who joined the citizens’ led referendum petition, which I am confident will receive a certificate of sufficiency,” Cleaver said.

A man in a green and orange shirt sits on an orange bench.
Politics, Elections and Government
Missouri's new congressional map reopens 'old wounds' along Troost Avenue racial divide
Celisa Calacal

The new map, drawn after President Donald Trump pressured GOP-led states to pass new district lines before the 2026 midterm elections, splits the 5th District into three. It now extends from Troost Avenue in Kansas City all the way to Osage and Maries counties, nearly 200 miles to the east.

Cleaver said he believed the maps serve to minimize the voices of minority voters in Kansas City.

“Using the traditional racial dividing line of Troost Avenue as the new western border of the 5th District is simply egregious,” he said.

Cleaver noted there is still a chance a vote on the map can happen during the November election, if Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins confirms the validity of referendum signatures submitted by the group People Not Politicians.

“Missourians are good and decent people who will respond as such with their votes for my re-election, as well as their votes to reject this proposed map in November,” he said.

People hold up their fists and hold signs that say, "People not politicians."
Politics, Elections and Government
Missouri anti-redistricting campaign says it reached goal to force statewide vote on new map
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In a social media post this week, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the ruling was a victory for voters.

“Missourians are more alike than we are different,” he wrote on X. “The Missouri First Map ensures those values are represented fairly and accurately at every level of government.”

Six Republican candidates — Navy veteran Taylor Burks, attorney Brett Hueffmeier, state Sen. Rick Brattin, Micah Beebe, Brenton Knox, and Army veteran Brad Patty — have filed to challenge Cleaver in the 5th District.

Three of the Republican challengers are from the Kansas City area, including Burks, who has raised the most money so far, according to the Columbian Missourian.

Hueffmeier, also from the Kansas City area, previously worked for former U.S. Sens. John Ashcroft and Kit Bond. Brattin, who represents parts of suburban Kansas City, raised more than $100,000 from individual donors as of last month.

Libertarian Randall Langkraehr is also vying for Cleaver’s seat.

Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place Aug. 4.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Missouri 5th DistrictMissouri constitutionMissouri Supreme CourtEmanuel Cleaver IIredistrictingMissouri elections 2026
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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