Missouri’s new congressional map is set. Who’s running for Kansas City’s 5th District?

Missouri’s newly-confirmed congressional map could leave the door open for GOP control of Kansas City’s 5th District.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state Republicans’ redrawing of congressional maps last year will remain in effect for the 2026 elections. Judges ruled unanimously that the submission of referendum signatures did not automatically prevent the map from going into effect, and rejected two other challenges over constitutional rules on district compactness.

The rulings have set the stage for six Republicans and one Libertarian to challenge longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who is the only Democrat running.

Despite the current map’s GOP lean, Cleaver said in a press release Wednesday that he has not been deterred from running for reelection in the new boundaries.

“There is a clear path to victory for my re-election as has been reflected in the more than 305,000 Missourians who joined the citizens’ led referendum petition, which I am confident will receive a certificate of sufficiency,” Cleaver said.

The new map, drawn after President Donald Trump pressured GOP-led states to pass new district lines before the 2026 midterm elections, splits the 5th District into three. It now extends from Troost Avenue in Kansas City all the way to Osage and Maries counties, nearly 200 miles to the east.

Cleaver said he believed the maps serve to minimize the voices of minority voters in Kansas City.

“Using the traditional racial dividing line of Troost Avenue as the new western border of the 5th District is simply egregious,” he said.

Cleaver noted there is still a chance a vote on the map can happen during the November election, if Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins confirms the validity of referendum signatures submitted by the group People Not Politicians .

“Missourians are good and decent people who will respond as such with their votes for my re-election, as well as their votes to reject this proposed map in November,” he said.

In a social media post this week , Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the ruling was a victory for voters.

“Missourians are more alike than we are different,” he wrote on X. “The Missouri First Map ensures those values are represented fairly and accurately at every level of government.”

Six Republican candidates — Navy veteran Taylor Burks, attorney Brett Hueffmeier, state Sen. Rick Brattin, Micah Beebe, Brenton Knox, and Army veteran Brad Patty — have filed to challenge Cleaver in the 5th District.

Three of the Republican challengers are from the Kansas City area, including Burks, who has raised the most money so far, according to the Columbian Missourian .

Hueffmeier, also from the Kansas City area, previously worked for former U.S. Sens. John Ashcroft and Kit Bond. Brattin, who represents parts of suburban Kansas City, raised more than $100,000 from individual donors as of last month.

Libertarian Randall Langkraehr is also vying for Cleaver’s seat.

Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place Aug. 4.