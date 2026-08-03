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Kansas City Today

Missouri Amendment 4 is proving a tough sell. Will it pass?

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Missouri Republicans want to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution, but even backers of Amendment 4 acknowledge it’s getting a rough reception. Plus: Missouri’s 6th Congressional District has an open race for the first time since 2000.

Missourians will decide Tuesday whether to make it harder for some constitutional amendments to be enacted. Backers say that the current process drowns out rural voices — but opponents counter that it gives too much power to the state legislature. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Like the 4th and 5th Congressional Districts, the boundaries of Missouri's 6th District are different for this week’s primary. Now, it includes more of the Northland. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with elections reporter Grace Hills to talk about the 6th District primary.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)6th Congressional DistrictElectionsvotingMissouri legislatureMissouri Democratic PartyMissouri Republican Party
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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