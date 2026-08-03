Missouri Amendment 4 is proving a tough sell. Will it pass?

Missouri Republicans want to make it harder to amend the state’s constitution, but even backers of Amendment 4 acknowledge it’s getting a rough reception. Plus: Missouri’s 6th Congressional District has an open race for the first time since 2000.

Missourians will decide Tuesday whether to make it harder for some constitutional amendments to be enacted. Backers say that the current process drowns out rural voices — but opponents counter that it gives too much power to the state legislature. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports.

Like the 4th and 5th Congressional Districts, the boundaries of Missouri's 6th District are different for this week’s primary. Now, it includes more of the Northland. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with elections reporter Grace Hills to talk about the 6th District primary.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.