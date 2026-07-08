Who's running for Missouri's 6th District? It now includes more of the Northland and Kansas City

Missouri’s redrawn congressional map seems likely to be the one voters will see during the 2026 elections, after it was upheld in the Missouri Supreme Court in late March.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is under pressure from local groups to put a referendum to reverse redistricting on the November ballot after they collected hundreds of thousands of signatures, saying his failure to do so places the legitimacy of the August election in doubt.

In the new map, the 6th District includes most of the northern part of Missouri. With the new 5th District pushed south of the river, the 6th now includes all of Clay and Platte counties and dips down into Kansas City to draw in Columbus Park, Pendleton Heights, Scarritt and North Indian Mound, as well as North Kansas City and Riverside.

The new map, drawn after President Donald Trump pressured GOP-led states to pass new district lines before the 2026 midterm elections, splits the 5th District into three. It now extends from Troost Avenue in Kansas City all the way to Osage and Maries counties, nearly 200 miles to the east.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican, is the current U.S. representative for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District. He announced his intention to retire in March , leaving the race open.

Five Republicans are running to fill Graves’ seat. The outgoing congressman has endorsed Chris Stigall, a nationally syndicated radio host from Holt, Missouri , as his replacement.

That invoked the ire of Kansas City Council member Nathan Willett, who is also running in the Republican primary and has since told St. Louis Public Radio he’s “proud” to not have Graves’ sign-off.

Jim Ingram , a former Army member stationed at Fort Leonard Wood who has also worked in banking and utilities; Cody Oshel , who formerly held pastoral roles with the Missouri United Methodist Church and currently works for Thrivent Financial; and Nathanael Schultz , who owns a restoration business in Bowling Green, Missouri, round out the Republican slate.

Three Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination, all from the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The candidates are Liberty architect Josh Smead , Iraq War veteran and service dog trainer Scot Pondelick of Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport transportation security officer Matt Levine. The Kansas City Star has reported Levine was accused of asking a former student for naked photos in 2011. He then sued for defamation. A judge dismissed the charges in 2013.

Andy Maidment , a former Army and National Guard member who currently works in information technology, is running for the 6th District as a Libertarian.

Primary elections for Republicans and Democrats in Missouri take place August 4.