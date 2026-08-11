Rick Brattin on Missouri's 5th District and his November rival

State Sen. Rick Brattin was selected by voters during last week's primary election as the Republican candidate for Missouri's 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

The 5th District is expected to lean more Republican under newly drawn congressional maps. Brattin talked about policy, the new maps and Cleaver on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.