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Kansas City Today

Rick Brattin on Missouri's 5th District and his November rival

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

 State Sen. Rick Brattin was selected by voters during last week's primary election as the Republican candidate for Missouri's 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

The 5th District is expected to lean more Republican under newly drawn congressional maps. Brattin talked about policy, the new maps and Cleaver on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2026ElectionspoliticsRick BrattinEmanuel Cleaver IIUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
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Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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