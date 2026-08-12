Childcare costs an arm and a leg in the Midwest

Childcare costs in Missouri and Kansas can now rival a mortgage for working families, but two Midwestern lawmakers are fighting to change that. Plus: After the Affordable Care Act tax credits lapsed, healthcare premiums spiked for millions of farmers and ranchers.

In Kansas and Missouri, families are spending anywhere from $8,000 to $15,000 a year on childcare. However, a fix is in the works to update how childcare subsidies are granted. The Midwest Newsroom’s Daniel Wheaton reports.

Healthcare premiums have spiked for millions of self-employed Americans and part-time workers. Farmers and ranchers are facing the increase while already dealing with a tough agricultural economy. Harvest Public Media’s Macy Byars tells us how healthcare costs are influencing decisions on the farm.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.