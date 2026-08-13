Democrats face stacked odds in Kansas City's congressional races

Missouri's candidates are set for the November general election under a redrawn congressional map. But with Kansas City's three districts carved to specifically benefit Republicans, even longtime U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II faces a tough race.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Missouri politics insider Jack Harvel of The Kansas City Star about the Democratic and GOP candidates from the 4th, 5th and 6th Districts and how redistricting efforts may affect each race.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.