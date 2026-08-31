Fascism and anti-trans laws in Kansas

Over the summer, an internationally renowned expert on authoritarianism visited Kansas to investigate the state's new polices on transgender rights. Hear why New York Times columnist M. Gessen sees similarities between Kansas and Nazi Germany.

In July, Senate Bill 244 took effect in Kansas, invalidating the birth certificates and drivers licenses of people who have changed the gender markers on their IDs also bans people from using bathrooms or lockers in public buildings that don’t match their gender assigned at birth. Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author/writer M. Gessen recently published a piece exploring the consequences of this new law in the New York Times. They joined KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin to talk about what drew them to Kansas, and what they found when they visited.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.