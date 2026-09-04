Harry Houdini's great Kansas City escape

Harry Houdini was a master of escape. He was also a self-promoter who once performed a stunt in downtown Kansas City to draw an audience to his shows. We'll learn about the Houdini escape that originated right here in Kansas City.

Harry Houdini first visited Kansas City at age 12, and he maintained a connection here throughout his career. On Friday, Sept. 11, the Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians will unveil a historic marker to commemorate a famous Houdini escape at 10th and Main streets. To learn why Houdini’s name still resonates, Kansas City Public Library’s Laura Spencer spoke with John Cox, writer of the blog “Wild About Harry” and several books about Houdini.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.