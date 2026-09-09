Inside the New York Times investigation of Roger Marshall

A New York Times report found that Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, sued hundreds of his patients over medical debt when he was practicing medicine in the western part of the state.

Before serving in politics, Roger Marshall spent decades as a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist in western Kansas. During that time, he sued more than 700 of his patients for medical debt, a new report from The New York Times found. More than 80 were arrested, and some had their wages garnished.

Sarah Kliff, investigative healthcare reporter for The New York Times, broke the story and spoke to Up To Date's Steve Kraske about what she found.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.