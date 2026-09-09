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Kansas City Today

Inside the New York Times investigation of Roger Marshall

By Noah Taborda,
Suzanne Hogan
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

A New York Times report found that Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, sued hundreds of his patients over medical debt when he was practicing medicine in the western part of the state.

Before serving in politics, Roger Marshall spent decades as a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist in western Kansas. During that time, he sued more than 700 of his patients for medical debt, a new report from The New York Times found. More than 80 were arrested, and some had their wages garnished.

Sarah Kliff, investigative healthcare reporter for The New York Times, broke the story and spoke to Up To Date's Steve Kraske about what she found.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Up to DateNew York TimesRoger MarshallKansasKansas News Servicemedical debthealthcareU.S. Senate
Noah Taborda
Staying mentally and physically healthy can be a lot of work — exercising, eating right and navigating our complicated medical system. As KCUR’s health and wellness reporter, I want to connect Kansas Citians with new and existing resources to improve their well-being and tell stories that inspire them to enjoy healthier lives.<br/><br/>Reach me at noahtaborda@kcur.org.
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Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
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