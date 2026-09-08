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Up To Date

NYT: Kansas' Roger Marshall sued more than 700 of his patients before becoming a U.S. senator

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:57 PM CDT
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Roger Marshall speaks at Fort Riley in September 2025.
Roger Marshall
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Roger Marshall speaks at Fort Riley in September 2025.

More than 700 patients were sued by a doctor in western Kansas for medical debt. The doctor is now Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who for decades was a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall spent decades as a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist in western Kansas.

During that time, he sued more than 700 of his patients for medical debt, a new report from The New York Times found. More than 80 were arrested, and some had their wages garnished.

Marshall, a Republican from Great Bend, Kansas, stopped practicing in 2016 when he was elected to Congress.

According to reporting from The New York Times, Marshall, in 2025, introduced legislation that would prohibit hospitals from suing patients if they did not publicly post their medical prices.

Experts who spoke with the newspaper said doctors have discretion when determining how to handle unpaid medical bills.

“It appears that Senator Marshall used the more aggressive tactics to recoup his outstanding debts,” said Sarah Kliff, the New York Times reporter who broke the story.

Marshall is running for reelection in November against Democrat Adam Hamilton, a pastor from Leawood, Kansas.

  • Sarah Kliff, investigative healthcare reporter, The New York Times
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Up To Date PodcastRoger MarshallKansasU.S. Senatemedical debthealthcareKansas News Service
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
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