The race for Kansas' top law enforcement job

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach wants voters to judge him by his record but Democratic challenger Chris Mann is making that record a target. We’ll have a look at the race for Kansas attorney general. Plus: a recap of last week's rollercoaster over congressional maps in Missouri.

There’s a rematch this year in the race for Kansas attorney general. Sitting Republican Kris Kobach is taking on Democratic challenger Chris Mann in what’s expected to be a tight contest. As Kansas Statehouse Reporter Zach Boblitt explains, the race could hinge on whether Kansans support Kobach’s record as attorney general.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez.