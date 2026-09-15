What it's really like to be a transgender student in Kansas

Federal officials are targeting four Kansas schools for their policies surrounding transgender students. But what is it like to be a transgender student in those districts? We'll hear from one student who spent formative years of her life at Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.

The federal government targeted four Kansas school districts over their transgender policies, saying the schools violated federal law. Now, it’s escalated with a lawsuit against one district, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. Grace Hills of the Kansas News Service reports on what it was like for a transgender student who attended one of the schools in that district.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.