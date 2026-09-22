For one rural Kansas town, pros of data center investment might outweigh cons

Communities are killing data center proposals faster than ever. But in a struggling small town, the idea of investment measured in billions of dollars can dwarf anything city leaders had ever hoped to attract previously. Hear the appeal data centers may have to places the information age has so far left behind.

If there’s one thing liberal Democrats, MAGA Republicans, and most Americans in between might agree on, it’s data centers. Cities and counties across the country are blocking them over water and power usage, noise pollution and AI concerns. But as KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, data center development can look a lot more attractive in a struggling rural town.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.