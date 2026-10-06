How Amendment 6 could change direct democracy in Missouri

A proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution this November would make it harder for state lawmakers to change or overturn laws passed by voters through the initiative petition process.

Missourians will vote on Nov. 3 on Amendment 6, which would strengthen protections for the state’s initiative petition process and require a higher threshold for lawmakers change voter-approved measures. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Yes on 6 campaign, and state Sen. Joe Nicola, a Republican from Grain Valley who opposes the amendment.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.