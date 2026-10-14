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Kansas City Today

Breaking down the Jackson County elections this November

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The makeup of the Jackson County Legislature will change dramatically after the November election, with seven of nine seats getting new representatives. There are also no returning faces in the race for Jackson County executive, after years of scandal and controversy over property taxes.

The makeup of the Jackson County Legislature will change dramatically after the November election, with seven of nine seats getting new representatives. There are also no returning faces in the race for Jackson County executive, after years of scandal and controversy over property taxes.

Jackson County voters will elect a nearly entirely new legislature this November, and a brand new county executive. Steve Kraske spoke with The Beacon's local government reporter Josh Merchant about the candidates running for office, their priorities and the biggest issues facing Jackson County.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Jackson CountyJackson County ExecutiveState GovernmentElectionsvotingMissouri legislature
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui hails from the Chicago suburbs and recently graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During her time on campus, she worked for WILL (Illinois Public Media) as a reporter, host and student newsroom editor. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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