Breaking down the Jackson County elections this November

The makeup of the Jackson County Legislature will change dramatically after the November election, with seven of nine seats getting new representatives. There are also no returning faces in the race for Jackson County executive, after years of scandal and controversy over property taxes.

Jackson County voters will elect a nearly entirely new legislature this November, and a brand new county executive. Steve Kraske spoke with The Beacon's local government reporter Josh Merchant about the candidates running for office, their priorities and the biggest issues facing Jackson County.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.