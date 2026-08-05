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After garnering close to 50% of the vote in a crowded primary, attorney Stacy Lake may be the next official to carve out policies and weigh in on the Jackson County budget. Lake will take on the sole Republican candidate, Alan Rohlfing, in the November general election.
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Jackson County is voting for its new county executive this year. All the candidates put property taxes as their top priority. But go beyond that, and the differences creep in.
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Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss why he changed his mind about filing to run for a full term in office. He also discusses the task force he assembled to assess the future of the Truman Sports Complex site, and his approach to addressing property tax concerns.
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When the Jackson County Legislature appointed Phil LeVota as interim county executive, they made him sign a notarized affidavit swearing that he did not intend to run for election in 2026. Fast-forward six months, and LeVota has reneged on that promise and filed paperwork to appear on the ballot.
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If she defeats incumbent Frank White, Theresa Cass Galvin would be the fourth county executive in eight years and the first Republican to win in decades.
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Kansas City attorney Stacy Lake has a plan to do better than the incumbent. That plan focuses on putting county residents first.