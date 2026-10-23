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Kansas City Today

Missouri Amendment 8 would put sheriff elections in the state constitution

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Every four years, most Missouri counties elect a sheriff to lead law enforcement efforts. That process is outlined in state statute, but if voters approve Amendment 8 at the polls on Nov. 3, the election of sheriffs will also be required in the state constitution. Plus, 30 years ago, roadrunners were spotted in only 28 counties in Kansas, or about a fourth of the state. But a changing climate has pushed the birds north to new territory.

The Amendment 8 question has largely flown under the radar for political organizers. KCUR's senior news analyst, Brian Ellison, helped outline the specifics of the ballot measure on Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

Wile E. Coyote, that dogged canine from Saturday morning cartoons, is getting a lot of love right now thanks to a new film titled “Coyote vs. ACME.” But his longtime co-star is having its own special moment right here in Kansas, as KMUW's Meg Britton-Mehlisch reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2026Ballot IssuesheriffMissouri constitutionpolice
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer-fall intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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