Missouri Amendment 8 would put sheriff elections in the state constitution

Every four years, most Missouri counties elect a sheriff to lead law enforcement efforts. That process is outlined in state statute, but if voters approve Amendment 8 at the polls on Nov. 3, the election of sheriffs will also be required in the state constitution. Plus, 30 years ago, roadrunners were spotted in only 28 counties in Kansas, or about a fourth of the state. But a changing climate has pushed the birds north to new territory.

The Amendment 8 question has largely flown under the radar for political organizers. KCUR's senior news analyst, Brian Ellison, helped outline the specifics of the ballot measure on Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

Wile E. Coyote, that dogged canine from Saturday morning cartoons, is getting a lot of love right now thanks to a new film titled “Coyote vs. ACME.” But his longtime co-star is having its own special moment right here in Kansas, as KMUW's Meg Britton-Mehlisch reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.