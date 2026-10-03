© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri Amendment 8 would require counties to elect sheriffs. Most already do

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin talks to reporters after the death of a North Kansas City Police officer on July 19, 2022.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR 89.3
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin talks to reporters after the death of a North Kansas City Police officer on July 19, 2022.

If passed on Nov. 3, Amendment 8 would make county sheriffs a constitutionally-required position, with a few exceptions in the St. Louis area. It would also limit the circumstances under which a sheriff can be removed from office.

Every four years, most Missouri counties elect a sheriff to lead law enforcement efforts.

That process is outlined in state statute, but if voters approve Amendment 8 at the polls on Nov. 3, the election of sheriffs will also be required in the state constitution. However, there are exceptions for St. Louis and St. Charles counties, as well as the city of St. Louis.

The amendment would also limit the circumstances under which sheriffs can be removed from office — only by a motion from the state attorney general.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

What Missouri Amendment 8 would do

Amendment 8 will ask voters whether to add the county sheriff as a constitutionally-elected position, and outline provisions for the duties and guidelines for removal from office. The ballot title reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to support law enforcement by preserving the right of citizens to elect a county sheriff, prohibiting the removal of a county sheriff except by a writ of quo warranto, and recognizing the office of sheriff as part of the administration of justice?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

A “yes” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to add county sheriff as a required office.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Missouri Constitution to require the position.

Any result will have little current impact on Kansas City-area counties, which already elect sheriffs.

How Amendment 8 made the ballot

Missouri state lawmakers passed a joint resolution, mostly along party lines, at the end of its 2026 legislative session to refer this measure to the ballot.

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association told KCTV that Amendment 8 is necessary to keep local control of law enforcement and ensure the state did not do away with the office of sheriff in favor of a state police force. No bill in the 2026 legislative session proposed eliminating sheriffs’ offices, but at least one filed bill proposed that the sheriff of the City of St. Louis be appointed rather than elected.

There is little to no organized opposition to the amendment.

St. Louis and St. Charles counties are exempt from the proposal because both previously voted to instead create county-wide police departments.

Exempting St. Louis City from the proposal was contentious as the resolution moved through the legislature. Sheriff Alfred Montgomery was removed from office last year after multiple scandals. Not requiring the city to elect its sheriff could open the door to making the role appointed, something St. Louis Public Radio reports that local judges want.

  • Brian Ellison, KCUR senior news analyst
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri elections 2026MissouriMissouri constitutionsheriff
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR