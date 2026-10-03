Missouri Amendment 8 would require counties to elect sheriffs. Most already do

Every four years, most Missouri counties elect a sheriff to lead law enforcement efforts.

That process is outlined in state statute, but if voters approve Amendment 8 at the polls on Nov. 3, the election of sheriffs will also be required in the state constitution. However, there are exceptions for St. Louis and St. Charles counties, as well as the city of St. Louis.

The amendment would also limit the circumstances under which sheriffs can be removed from office — only by a motion from the state attorney general.

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What Missouri Amendment 8 would do

Amendment 8 will ask voters whether to add the county sheriff as a constitutionally-elected position, and outline provisions for the duties and guidelines for removal from office. The ballot title reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to support law enforcement by preserving the right of citizens to elect a county sheriff, prohibiting the removal of a county sheriff except by a writ of quo warranto, and recognizing the office of sheriff as part of the administration of justice?

State and local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

A “yes” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution to add county sheriff as a required office.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Missouri Constitution to require the position.

Any result will have little current impact on Kansas City-area counties, which already elect sheriffs.

How Amendment 8 made the ballot

Missouri state lawmakers passed a joint resolution, mostly along party lines, at the end of its 2026 legislative session to refer this measure to the ballot.

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Association told KCTV that Amendment 8 is necessary to keep local control of law enforcement and ensure the state did not do away with the office of sheriff in favor of a state police force. No bill in the 2026 legislative session proposed eliminating sheriffs’ offices, but at least one filed bill proposed that the sheriff of the City of St. Louis be appointed rather than elected.

There is little to no organized opposition to the amendment.

St. Louis and St. Charles counties are exempt from the proposal because both previously voted to instead create county-wide police departments.

Exempting St. Louis City from the proposal was contentious as the resolution moved through the legislature. Sheriff Alfred Montgomery was removed from office last year after multiple scandals. Not requiring the city to elect its sheriff could open the door to making the role appointed, something St. Louis Public Radio reports that local judges want.