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Kansas City Today

Hamilton faces attacks on faith in Kansas U.S. Senate race

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 28, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall is blaming his Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, for a "split" in the United Methodist Church. But the reality is much more complex. Plus: Missouri voters will once again decide whether to restrict abortion access in the state. How is it different from the last ban?

Adam Hamilton, a prominent United Methodist pastor, is facing criticism from Roger Marshall's campaign over his role in the church's division. The Kansas News Service's Grace Hills examines the claims and the complicated history behind the split.

Two years after Missouri voters approved constitutional protections for abortion, Republican lawmakers are seeking to reverse them. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg explains what Amendment 3 would change and what's at stake in November.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today United Methodist ChurchKansas SenatevotingMissouri abortion amendmentElectionsKansas elections 2026Missouri elections 2026
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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