Hamilton faces attacks on faith in Kansas U.S. Senate race

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall is blaming his Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, for a "split" in the United Methodist Church. But the reality is much more complex. Plus: Missouri voters will once again decide whether to restrict abortion access in the state. How is it different from the last ban?

Adam Hamilton, a prominent United Methodist pastor, is facing criticism from Roger Marshall's campaign over his role in the church's division. The Kansas News Service's Grace Hills examines the claims and the complicated history behind the split.

Two years after Missouri voters approved constitutional protections for abortion, Republican lawmakers are seeking to reverse them. St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg explains what Amendment 3 would change and what's at stake in November.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.