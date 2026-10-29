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Kansas City Today

Could Amendment 7 change Missouri's finances?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Missouri voters will decide whether to create a state-owned investment fund that supporters say could eventually replace state taxes and provide long-term financial stability. Amendment 7 critics worry it could jeopardize funding for essential services.

The proposed Show-Me Prosperity Fund would invest Missouri tax money in the stock market, with the goal of generating enough revenue to eliminate taxes in about 100 years. But the amendment doesn't specify how the fund would initially be financed. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Republican state Rep. Colin Wellenkamp, who sponsored the legislation, and UMKC economics professor Sirisha Naidu about the proposal's potential benefits and risks.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today Missouri elections 2026taxesfundingsocial servicesfinances
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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