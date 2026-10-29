Could Amendment 7 change Missouri's finances?

Missouri voters will decide whether to create a state-owned investment fund that supporters say could eventually replace state taxes and provide long-term financial stability. Amendment 7 critics worry it could jeopardize funding for essential services.

The proposed Show-Me Prosperity Fund would invest Missouri tax money in the stock market, with the goal of generating enough revenue to eliminate taxes in about 100 years. But the amendment doesn't specify how the fund would initially be financed. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Republican state Rep. Colin Wellenkamp, who sponsored the legislation, and UMKC economics professor Sirisha Naidu about the proposal's potential benefits and risks.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.