The Missouri psychiatric museum inside a former asylum

The Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph documents the country’s torrid history of mental health treatment, but it has an eerie reputation itself. Take a visit inside one of Missouri’s most peculiar museums — located in the former State Insane Asylum No. 2.

Inside the Glore are stories of thousands of patients and a bizarre collection of torture devices giving it quite the eerie reputation. But the museum’s creator also had empathetic ambitions that live on today. From KCUR’s podcast “A People’s History of Kansas City,” Suzanne Hogan explores.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.