Inside a former Missouri asylum, a psychiatric museum has a haunted reputation — and a noble mission

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As you enter the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri, you’re greeted with a quote above the doorway from pioneering psychiatrist Thomas Kirkbride: “Every individual who has a brain is liable to insanity, precisely as everyone who has lungs is liable to pneumonia.”

On the day of my visit to this peculiar Missouri attraction, tour groups were non-stop. The Glore sits in a former surgery wing of what used to be the St. Joseph State Hospital, originally called “State Lunatic Asylum No. 2.” At its height, the hospital housed 3,000 patients.

Among the starkest exhibits is a display of more than 1,000 objects removed from the stomach of a patient, Sallie Roper, who was obsessed with eating non-food objects — what might now be described as “pica,” a disorder connected to OCD.

After Roper died in 1910, at the age of 31, local newspapers reported that “she had five pounds junk in her stomach.” The physician who conducted her autopsy uncovered 453 nails, 42 screws, nine bolts, thimbles, rocks, buttons, teaspoon handles, needles and pins — and then assembled the objects into a mosaic.

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum Over 1,000 non-food items were removed from deceased patient Sally Roper's stomach at the St. Joseph State Hospital in 1910. The physician who conducted her autopsy carefully collected the objects, arranged them into a mosaic and hung it on the wall of his lab. It's now on display at the Glore Psychiatric Museum.

Also on view is Utica crib, a cage-like box that was used to confine patients who were out of control. Doctors would place multiple people in the crib at a time, douse them with water, and bleed them with leeches to remove “diseased” blood.

“People come in and they want to see the torture devices,” says Scott Clark, who served as the Glore’s curator for about 10 years.

Not surprisingly, the museum complex regularly hosts ghost tours and paranormal investigators.

“One of the jokes I like to make is, if there was ever a haunted place it must be a 19th century lunatic asylum,” says tour guide Jerrad Hardin.

Hardin says the tunnel system that connects the old buildings is especially haunted, and he’s had supernatural experiences himself: “I’ve had about 20 serious ones.”

While this eerie reputation helps get people in the door, the Glore Psychiatric Museum is more than a destination for the macabre. From the very start, curators were determined to document how mental health treatment has advanced over the centuries, and preserve the stories of the patients inside its doors.

“The biggest message is what you see here, we don’t do now,” Clark says. “And that treatment does work, and treatment has evolved over the years.”

Suzanne Hogan / KCUR Part of George Glore's original mall display of the 1960's included a "hollow wheel," where people were forced to run for hours on end, and a diorama with a mannequin of a tied-up woman showing how people accused of witchcraft were burned alive. You can see still see these original items at the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph Missouri.

Not gory, but the Glore

The Glore Psychiatric Museum is part of a bigger St. Joseph Museum complex that includes a doll museum, Native American Galleries, and Black Archives. Together, they receive 25,000 visitors annually.

Other former hospital buildings are now used as a minimum security treatment facility for the Missouri Department of Corrections, and there’s a newer, smaller psychiatric rehabilitation center across the street.

Hardin says that people often confuse the museum’s name, and assume it’s about gory and gross things. Rather, the Glore is named after its founder, longtime Missouri state employee George Glore.

“George was an amazing person,” says Scott Clark, who worked alongside him. “Very soft spoken. Laughed a lot. We teased a lot, and he was always there for us.”

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri George Glore explaining objects on display.

Glore passed away in 2010 after dedicating 41 years of his life to the Missouri Department of Mental Health. At the St. Joseph State Hospital, he was kind of a jack-of-all-trades, starting out as a ward tech and later working as an occupational therapist.

“ Anytime the superintendent couldn't find somebody to do a job, they'd call George and he would get it done,” say Clark.

Glore felt there was an unfair stigma, and even a sideshow aspect, in the way society treated people who sought mental health care, especially in the 1950s when he first began.

In 1967, Glore’s boss gave him the task of putting together an exhibit for Mental Health Awareness Week to be displayed at the local mall.

He had carpenters construct lifesize replicas of mental health “treatment” devices from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, to show just how bad and archaic practices used to be.

You can still see this exact display at the Glore Museum today. Among the many large items is a “hollow wheel” — basically a giant hamster wheel where people were forced to run for hours on end. Another diorama with a mannequin of a tied-up woman shows how people accused of witchcraft were burned alive.

The mall-going public loved the exhibit, so the state hospital made it into a permanent fixture to serve as an educational tool. Glore kept adding materials, and in time the Glore Psychiatric Museum took form officially.

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri The "Bath of Surprise" is an item that's part of George Glore's original display. It demonstrates the method of quickly immersing people in a bath of icy cold water as a means to calm them down.

How an asylum gets made

There’s plenty of stories to tell about St. Joseph’s former state hospital, which operated for more than a century.

It first opened in 1874 as “State Lunatic Asylum No. 2,” just east of the St. Joseph city center. Less than a decade past the end of the Civil War, the fast-growing metro became a key jumping off point for many people heading west.

State hospitals like this one provided psychiatric treatment alongside a wide range of ailments and diseases. But they became a kind of societal dumping ground for conditions or states of mind that people didn’t understand — or didn’t want to deal with.

Many of the people admitted into the hospital were poor, uneducated or simply misunderstood. Depending on how someone ended up a patient, it could be really hard to get out.

“[Glore] used to talk about how easy it was to drop somebody off here,” says Clark. “If Uncle Fred was acting strange and you didn't know what to do with him, bring him to our front door… We’d say you know, ‘Just bring the clothes you want them buried in.’ A lot of people didn’t go home.”

Some of the hospital’s first admitted patients were Civil War veterans, or came from a neighboring county’s poor farm — basically a state-run welfare institution where people had to work in order to receive shelter and support.

Suzanne Hogan / KCUR Scott Clark worked for many years with Glore Psychiatric Museum founder George Glore. After Glore retired as curator, Scott Clark took over. He also created a book to help document the hospital and museum’s full history.

The asylum was an impressive building with four stories, large bay windows and a bell tower. Clark — who wrote the book “St. Joseph State Hospital: 150 Years” — showed me a picture of a large group of patients gathered on the lawn enjoying the outdoors.

“And you can see they’re all wearing ties and they’re well dressed, well-behaved and all this stuff,” Clark said. “So it wasn’t like the stereotypes.”

Among the problems listed for admitted patients were medical conditions we’d still recognize today: depression, epilepsy, opium addiction, tuberculosis, injury from a fall. But then there are the other reasons: religious excitement, grief, disappointment in love, being odd, or gay.

Clark says a big part of the hospital’s culture in the early years was to keep patients active: growing vegetables, fruits, grains and tobacco, or producing shoes, clothes or canned goods.

“We raised everything we consumed here,” Clark says.

In 1879, a huge fire broke out and destroyed a lot of the original grand facility. Newspaper accounts described a chaotic scene and lots of destruction, but the community came together and quickly rebuilt.

This era of history includes Clark’s favorite hospital story, about the iconic bank robber and outlaw Jesse James.

In 1882, in St. Joseph, James was fatally shot in the head by a member of his own gang. And the local state hospital conducted the autopsy.

As doctors were observing his brain, according to Clark’s telling, “all of a sudden Jesse’s step brother came to claim the body. They sewed it up and laid him upside down, and they forgot to put the brain back in though.” The brain has been missing ever since.

“We looked and looked,” Clark says, laughing. “But we never did find it.”

‘The City Worth While’

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri By the early 1900s, the St. Joseph State Hospital campus expanded to well over a dozen buildings.

By the early 1900s, St. Joseph was growing fast — and its state hospital was expanding to keep up, stretching to over a dozen buildings.

“What is fascinating to me,” says Hardin, “is that it tells a bigger story of what kind of city St. Joseph was.”

Thanks to the Gold Rush, the railroad and western migration, St. Joe had become one of the wealthiest cities in the country — dubbed “The City Worth While.”

All that people and money made St. Joe a hub for gambling, prostitution, drugs and alcohol. Hardin describes the scene as a big party — while the hospital had to handle the hangover.

“What it was, was a Las Vegas,” he says. “So if you had tuberculosis, if you had certain STDs, I mean, here is a cozy little space to catch all of the consequences of a lifestyle.”

But the hospital was overcrowded and underfunded, which affected the quality of treatment.

“The 1900s to the 1930s, you have the World Wars, you have mass immigration, you have mental illnesses that literally no one understands,” explains Hardin.

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri Doctors performing surgery on a patient at Missouri's St. Joseph State Hospital.

Back then, it was common practice for patients to be prescribed whiskey for all types of ailments, and for staff to use billy clubs to physically “discipline” patients who were out of control.

“This is right as George Glore is starting, like somewhere in the 1950s,” says Hardin, pointing to a display of clubs at the museum. “His joke about this time, during the tour, is that the billy club or your fist was the earliest sedative.”

“The question remains: Before pharmaceuticals, what do you do with a 6-foot-5 person who is freaking out? There’s 3,000 patients at the state hospital during this period. A lot of them can’t speak the same language. Everyone’s drunk.”

A museum with a mission

Staff at the Glore Psychiatric Museum feel it’s important to tell the truth about the hospital’s past, even if it’s unpleasant or unethical. They argue that staff were — mostly — doing their best to offer care with the knowledge and technology available to them at the time.

One example of an experimental treatment from the 1900s is the lobotomy , for patients experiencing chronic anxiety, manic depression and schizophrenia. Doctors would conduct a crude brain surgery, damaging part of the frontal lobe and severing the nerve pathways.

Suzanne Hogan / KCUR Tour guide Jerrad Hardin stands in front of the lobotomy exhibit at the Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph Missouri.

If the patient survived, the procedure often left people in a childlike, slow state, with blunted personalities. Epileptic seizures were a common side effect.

By the 1950s, the St. Joseph State Hospital stopped conducting lobotomies, but the practice was actually never officially banned in the U.S.

A major factor in the change was the development of pharmaceutical drugs like chlorpromazine — an antipsychotic used to treat conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — which offered a way for doctors to better manage symptoms of patients experiencing psychotic disorders.

“We want to maintain as much as we can about the clinical aspects of what happened here over the years, and how it's evolved, and how it's much better shape than it was,” says Clark.

During Glore’s time at the state hospital, he witnessed firsthand these changing practices and reforms to the mental health industry. And one piece of legislation was especially transformative.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed the Community Mental Health Act into law, deinstitutionalizing psychiatric hospitals and giving patients more autonomy and civil rights.

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri An archival photograph of a nurses caring for a patient at the St. Joseph State Hospital in Missouri.

It aimed to move patients out of long-term care and into community-based or specialized therapies, so they could eventually re-enter society. Instead of hiding patients away from the world, counseling and vocational rehabilitation training became more of a focal point.

At the St. Joseph State Hospital, Glore helped lead the charge on music and art therapy

Clark’s book includes photographs from this era of festive holiday parties, and activities like baseball games and crafts. The hospital even had a band with both patients and staff, called the Purple Staircase. There was also an all-female patient band called the Wildwood Flowers.

A large section of the Glore museum also includes amazing visual artworks from former patients.

“[Glore] was a firm believer that the art was a good window to our patients,” says Clark.

One example is “Silent Voice,” a 2-foot-by-3-foot piece of fabric hanging on the wall with colorful embroidered words and messages. The patient who made it was a woman thought to be schizophrenic. She was mostly mute and expressed her thoughts by sewing them onto bed sheets and pillow cases.

Tour guide Jerrad Hardin is a big fan of their collection of art by Arthur Kraft .

Kraft grew up in Kansas City and began painting by the age of 5 . By the time he was a teenager, he was taking classes at the Nelson-Atkins and selling portraits at the Plaza Art Fair. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, then returned to Kansas City in the late 1940s.

Kraft had work exhibited in London, Rome and New York, and designed the famous bronze penguin sculptures at the Country Club Plaza, which were cast after his death and installed in 1979.

In 1971, Kraft admitted himself into the alcoholic ward of the St. Joseph State Hospital, and spent five transformative weeks there. He used his art to document the experience, turning it into a book called “The Sounds of Fury.”

“He was definitely moved by it and had a lot to say,” says Hardin.

Courtesy of the Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri St. Joseph State Hospital offered music and art therapy for their patients. George Glore eventually worked as an occupational therapist and was a big believer that creative expression was a window into the mind's of his patients.

Clark’s history of the St. Joseph State Hospital is dedicated to the hardworking staff — nurses, doctors, administrators and more —who made this place function and transformed so many patient’s lives.

Clark said they were governed by a basic Golden Rule written in the staff handbook: “Do unto others as you would be done by. No one is immune to mental disease. Any employee of this hospital may, by freak of fate, become a patient. Let your care of patients be what you would desire for yourself or any member of your family if mentally ill.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 1 in 5 Americans lives with mental illness. Clark hopes that visitors of the Glore Psychiatric Museum will feel emboldened to talk openly about mental illness in real and honest terms.

“Don’t be afraid if you’re a patient,” Clark says. “If your family member needs help, for crying out loud, get them help.”

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced, and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg. Additional work from intern Adelyn Mui.