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Kansas City Today

Supermajorities smashed

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

There was a lot of talk last week about the "Blue Wave" that swept through Congress and governors' mansions across the country, but it also made its way to the ruby red legislative chambers of Topeka and Jefferson City. We'll hear about how Republican supermajorities in both states are now a thing of the past.

There was a lot of talk last week about the "Blue Wave" that swept through Congress and governors' mansions across the country, but it also made its way to the ruby red legislative chambers of Topeka and Jefferson City. We'll hear about how Republican supermajorities in both states are now a thing of the past.

Voters in both Kansas and Missouri ended the legislative supermajorities held by Republicans for a decade or more in the Kansas House and in both the Senate and House in Missouri.

So what impact will that have? Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR’s Grace Hills and Rudi Keller, deputy editor of the Missouri Independent.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today ElectionsDemocratsRepublicansCongressU.S. Senate
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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