Supermajorities smashed

There was a lot of talk last week about the "Blue Wave" that swept through Congress and governors' mansions across the country, but it also made its way to the ruby red legislative chambers of Topeka and Jefferson City. We'll hear about how Republican supermajorities in both states are now a thing of the past.

Voters in both Kansas and Missouri ended the legislative supermajorities held by Republicans for a decade or more in the Kansas House and in both the Senate and House in Missouri.

So what impact will that have? Brian Ellison spoke with KCUR’s Grace Hills and Rudi Keller, deputy editor of the Missouri Independent.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.