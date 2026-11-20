Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” returns to the KC Rep, with a new Ebenezer Scrooge after 25 years. Meet the veteran actor taking over the lead role of this holiday tradition.

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” has been a holiday tradition for more than four decades. And, for the last 25 years, Ebenezer Scrooge was played by the same actor. But KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports that this year, someone new will take on the role.

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