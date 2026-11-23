This year, the Kansas City job market expanded by more than 12,000 jobs, nearly triple last year’s total, despite the fact that the workforce in our region is shrinking. What might we expect for the year ahead?

The Mid-America Regional Council, which tracks economic indicators in the Kansas City region, just released their annual economic forecast. So what do the numbers say? Thomas White, workforce and economic impact reporter at The Beacon, told Steve Kraske what that forecast means for the real-life experience of Kansas Citians.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.