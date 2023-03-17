© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
seeking_a_scientist_logo_s1.jpg
Seeking A Scientist

Coming soon: Seeking A Scientist with Kate The Chemist

By Dr. Kate Biberdorf,
Byron J. LoveSuzanne Hogan
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
seeking_a_scientist_logo_s1.jpg
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

The future is scary, but it doesn’t have to be! In a new podcast from KCUR Studios, host Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate the Chemist) is seeking scientists to guide us into the great unknown. From fungus zombies to feeling young forever, we’re puzzling out what our world could look like — and how we can get ready. Supported by The Stowers Institute For Medical Research.

Sometimes the themes of comic books and movies seem so far fetched. But actually, the top scientists of our world are exploring some of those very possibilities.

I'm Dr. Kate Biberdorf — or you may know me as Kate The Chemist. On my new podcast with KCUR Studios, Seeking A Scientist, we're talking to the people investigating some of our world's greatest questions — like what's the deal with mind control fungus? And can we really reverse aging?

It's a podcast where science fiction bubbles out of the beaker and we explore what's possible... together! The first episode drops this spring.

Subscribe to Seeking A Scientist on your favorite podcast app.

Seeking A Scientist is hosted by Dr. Kate Biberdorf, produced by Suzanne Hogan, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and is a member of the NPR Podcast Network. Seeking A Scientist is made possible with support from The Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

You can support Seeking A Scientist by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Seeking A Scientist scienceenvironmental sciencePodcast
Dr. Kate Biberdorf
Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) is the host of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist. She is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas.
See stories by Dr. Kate Biberdorf
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content